ONCAP-backed Englobe acquires MPE Engineering

Englobe announces the acquisition of Western Canadian firm MPE

December 2, 2021

Montreal, Quebec – Englobe Corporation (Englobe), a Canadian specialty engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established network of offices across Canada and in Europe, announces the acquisition of MPE, a multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm specializing in municipal engineering, water resources, and building services. MPE’s strong reputation and large expertise allows Englobe to expand its talent and set a long-lasting footprint coast to coast. Following the successful close of this transaction, all 230 current MPE employees will join the extended Englobe family.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, MPE has 11 offices from British Columbia to Manitoba. Over the past years, MPE has participated in a diverse range of projects, including the construction of a Wastewater Treatment Facility for the Town of Vermilion, the upgrade of the Fish Creek west sub-trunk sanitary capacity for the City of Calgary and the rehabilitation of the Cameron Lateral for the St. Mary River Irrigation District.

MPE is a natural fit for Englobe. The addition of their talented roster of professionals increases Englobe’s depth of expertise in municipal, water resources and buildings-focused engineering disciplines.

Expanding Englobe’s footprint in Western Canada

This transaction significantly scales Englobe’s existing Western Canadian operations and serves as a platform for continued growth in the region and across Canada. Furthermore, MPE’s suite of services closely aligns with Englobe’s current offering, thus boosting the company’s resource capacity.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MPE’s team of experienced professionals into the Englobe family,” notes Englobe’s Co-President, Mike Cormier. “We’re particularly impressed with its industry-leading expertise in water resource engineering, which will be a great complement to our own strengths and services. We’re excited to collaborate with MPE to become a Canadian leader in our areas of practice.”

“This transaction represents the next step in our company’s evolution, and will help us achieve our growth objectives. Our team is excited about this new step, and particularly to join Englobe, whose solid values of caring for their communities and the environment closely align with our own,” states Gerald Veldman, President and CEO of MPE.

About Englobe

Englobe is a specialty engineering and environmental services firm, with more than 2,800 staff and a well-established network of offices and facilities across Canada, France and the UK. Operating in 69 Canadian locations as well as five locations in the UK and France, Englobe’s team of specialists includes engineers, professionals, technicians and technical support staff. Englobe offers a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation, as well as materials management and beneficial reuse. For over 60 years, Englobe has been offering tangible solutions from the ground up.