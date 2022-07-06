ONCAP invests in growth of Ideal Dental Management Partners

ONCAP sees an opportunity to accelerate Ideal Dental’s growth plan

Ideal Dental is a specialty dental service that provides business and administrative services to specialty dental service providers

ONCAP’s investment was made in partnership with the company’s affiliated doctors

ONCAP, the mid-market investment arm of Canadian private equity firm Onex, announced it has made an investment in Ideal Dental Management Partners via ONCAP IV, a $1.1 billion private equity fund closed in 2016.

West Sacramento, California-headquartered Ideal Dental is a specialty dental service that supports specialty dental service providers with business and administrative services. ONCAP’s investment has been made in partnership with the company’s affiliated doctors.

ONCAP looks for buy-and-build opportunities amongst small to medium-sized businesses in North America with growth potential. This Ideal Dental deal follows ONCAP IV’s acquisition of Merrithew International in February. Merrithew is a Toronto-based developer, maker and retailer of Pilates equipment.

“Ideal Dental is devoted to clinical and operational excellence and we’re thrilled to partner with such an exceptional operating team and group of distinguished doctors,” said Aly Hadibhai, a managing director with ONCAP. “We see an opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth plan through organic and inorganic initiatives and look forward to working together in this next phase of its evolution.”

“ONCAP has an impressive track record working with multi-site consumer-facing businesses operating in fragmented industries, making it the right partner for us,” said Alejandra Salonga, vice president of operations with Ideal Dental. “I am confident they will help fulfill Ideal Dental’s vision of becoming the premier specialty dental services organization in the Western U.S.”