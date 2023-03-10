One Equity-backed Orion Innovation acquires Banktech

Banktech is a banking implementation partner for global financial institutions.

Orion Innovation, backed by One Equity Partners (OEP), has acquired Banktech Software Services, a banking implementation partner for global financial institutions.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Banktech, based in London, is a multi-regional partner for Temenos, a global banking platform for large and small banks, challenger banks, and fintechs. The firm delivers Temenos services across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North Africa.

“There is significant opportunity globally in banking, payments, and wealth modernisation, and this combination strengthens our domain-led go-to-market and digital offerings in SaaS and banking cloud,” said Gala.

Banktech will bring additional industry expertise, open banking solutions, and implementation capabilities to Orion, according to a release.

Banktech’s Suchen Janjale, CEO, will join Orion and work with Anoop Gala, global head of financial services at Orion.

Orion is a digital transformation and product development services firm headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

OEP, based in New York, is a middle-market private equity firm focused on building firms by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. The firm has around $10 billion in assets under management.