One Equity-backed PGW Auto Glass snaps up AutoglassCRM

PGW Auto Glass, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has acquired AutoglassCRM, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of VIN decoding services. and software for auto replacement glass installers. No financial terms were disclosed.

PGW Auto Glass is a distributor of automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, shop accessories, and digital services.

“This acquisition supports our strategic mission to provide our customers with the best technologies to compete in this increasingly complex industry,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass in a statement. “We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Everything Autoglass,’ a comprehensive set of business tools that will help our customers succeed. Everything Autoglass was created to provide installers with a low-cost, advanced technology that encompasses all aspects of shop management.”

One Equity Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the industrial, healthcare and tech sectors in North America and Europe. OEP has about $10 billion in assets under management.