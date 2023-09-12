One Rock appoints Fitzpatrick as CTO

In this role, Fitzpatrick will be responsible for driving the architecture and design of the firm's technology applications and infrastructure.

One Rock Capital Partners has named Leo Fitzpatrick as chief technology officer.

In this role, Fitzpatrick will be responsible for driving the architecture and design of the firm’s technology applications and infrastructure.

Most recently, Fitzpatrick was director of information technology at Lindsay Goldberg. Prior to Lindsay Goldberg, he was a project analyst at Bessemer Group Incorporated.

“One Rock continues to make significant investments in our technology, cybersecurity, and related capabilities in an effort to ensure we are positioned optimally to serve all of our stakeholders,” said R. Scott Spielvogel, managing partner at One Rock in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Leo to the team and expect that his considerable experience and expertise will be valuable in helping One Rock navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic IT environment.”

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2010.