One Rock appoints McClure as operating partner

One Rock Capital Partners has named Christine McClure as an operating partner.

Previously, she was regional chief financial officer of the Americas at Unispace. Prior to Unispace, McClure was vice president, finance business partnering at National Grid. Earlier in her career, McClure held roles as vice president, financial planning & analysis at UNFI and vice president controller at Safety-Kleen Environmental Services at Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. She began her career at Ernst & Young LLP.

“One Rock remains committed to investing in our Operating Partner team to enhance the success of our portfolio companies,” said R. Scott Spielvogel, managing partner of One Rock in a statement. “We fully expect that Christine’s considerable expertise in implementing and leading strategic initiatives in the finance area will facilitate growth and increase enterprise value within the portfolio.”

Based in New York City, One Rock was founded in 2010. The private equity firm targets the middle market.