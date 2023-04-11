One Rock appoints Yavin as chief people officer

In her new role, Yavin will spearhead One Rock's recruitment programs and practices.

One Rock Capital Partners has named Monica Yavin as chief people officer.

Most recently, she served as senior HR business partner and head of learning and development at First Eagle Investments. Prior to this, Yavin was head of learning – global functions at American International Group and held numerous roles at Citigroup and Bank of America.

“At One Rock, we have always believed in the importance of investing in people who will strengthen the firm’s culture and goals,” says Tony W. Lee, a managing partner at One Rock, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Monica to our team, with every expectation that she will contribute to the Firm’s continued success by further strengthening the capabilities of our team of outstanding people.”

Based in New York, One Rock invests in the middle market.