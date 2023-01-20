One Rock Capital buys waste management firm EnviroServe

Savage is a provider of supply chain infrastructure and services

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market

One Rock Capital Partners has acquired Pennsylvania-based EnviroServe, a provider of environmental and waste management services. The seller is Savage, a provider of supply chain infrastructure and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to welcome EnviroServe, a business with a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional results for its customers, to the One Rock portfolio,” said Josh Goldman, a partner at One Rock in a statement. “Our investment in EnviroServe is a testament to the Company’s reputation, its broad operational capabilities and, above all, the hard work and high level of commitment that its more than 550 team members bring to work each day.”

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market.