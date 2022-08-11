One Rock names Barr as operating partner

She held a comparable role with W.W. Grainger, focused on global executive staffing, employment branding and social media

Earlier in her career, Barr was a search consultant for several executive search firms

One Rock Capital Partners has appointed Diana Barr as an operating partner.

Barr will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock’s portfolio companies primarily through recruiting and proactive executive network development.

Prior to joining One Rock, Barr led Boeing’s global executive staffing and created the company’s in-house executive recruiting function. In that capacity, she served as a close advisor to the executive council and senior leadership on matters related to talent strategy, diversity, selection, assessment, and succession planning. Before Boeing, she held a comparable role with W.W. Grainger, focused on global executive staffing, employment branding and social media. Earlier in her career, Barr was a search consultant for several executive search firms, including firms focused on the private equity space. Barr began her career as an HR Generalist with Marriott International.

“One Rock continues to prioritize building out a strong bench of talent across our portfolio companies to support ongoing strategic and operational needs,” said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock, in a statement. “We believe Diana’s extensive background in human resources and talent acquisition, coupled with her vast professional network, will be invaluable and resourceful to our portfolio companies as One Rock implements the companies’ growth plans and expands its executive development efforts.”

