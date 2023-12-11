One Rock taps Crespin as operating partner

Prior to Tonal, Crespin served as the vice president of global orthopedics supply chain for Depuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson

Crespin had earlier supply chain roles with Medtronic, Keane Consulting, Lucent Technologies and Health South Rehabilitation

Headquartered in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market

One Rock Capital Partners has hired Shannon Crespin as an operating partner.

Previously, Crespin was chief operations officer of Tonal. Prior to Tonal, Crespin served as the vice president of global orthopedics supply chain for Depuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson. Crespin had earlier supply chain roles with Medtronic, Keane Consulting, Lucent Technologies and Health South Rehabilitation.

“Ongoing efforts at One Rock to grow our Operating Partner team are designed to enhance our ability to improve the businesses in which we invest,” said R. Scott Spielvogel, a managing partner of One Rock in a statement. “We often encounter businesses with significant opportunities in various aspects of supply chain, and we look forward to having Shannon as part of our effort to augment portfolio company performance.”

Headquartered in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market.