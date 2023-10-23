Onex to buy Accredited business from R&Q Insurance Holdings

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year

Onex Corp has agreed to acquire Accredited, the global program management business of R&Q Insurance Holdings, a Hamilton, Bermuda-based non-life specialty insurance company.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Accredited is a specialty insurance company operating in North America and Europe that provides underwriting capacity to managing general agents with support from the global reinsurance market. The company operates as a hybrid fronting carrier, retaining a portion of the premium and risk it underwrites while ceding the majority to reinsurance partners.

On the deal, Adam Cobourn, a managing director at Onex Partners, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to establish Accredited as an independent, market-leading program management platform. Accredited has all the ingredients for success as a hybrid carrier, including a talented management team, a well-diversified and high-quality book of business, strong reinsurer relationships and robust underwriting and risk management protocols.”

Based in Toronto, Onex is a private equity firm focused on two primary businesses: private equity and credit. It currently oversees $49.5 billion in assets.

Evercore served as lead financial advisor to Onex while Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel. BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, and CIBC Capital Markets also provided financial advisory services to Onex.