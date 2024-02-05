Onex acquires majority interest in Morson Group

Morson Group is an engineering and technical staffing and workforce services provider.

Onex Corp has acquired a majority interest in Morson Group, a Manchester, UK-based engineering and technical staffing and workforce services provider. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The investment was made alongside the founding family, CEO Ged Mason and members of the management team. Onex invested throughs Onex Partners V.

Morson Group is a provider of complete talent solutions, offering services across contingent workforce, design consultancy and permanent recruitment through a variety of delivery models. The company employs more than 1,500 people in over 60 locations in the UK, Australia, the US and Canada.

“Morson’s ability to deploy unique sector knowledge and innovative solutions to its clients in highly resilient sectors of the economy is unique,” said Nigel Wright, co-head of Onex Partners, in a statement. “We are attracted by its growth profile, corporate culture and multiple opportunities for value creation going forward.”

Based in Toronto, Onex is an alternative asset manager focused on two primary businesses: private equity and private credit. It currently oversees $49.7 billion of assets.