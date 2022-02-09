Onex to back managed software platform Analytic Partners

Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp has agreed to invest in Analytic Partners, a cloud-based, managed software platform headquartered in Miami. No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close later this year. Onex is partnering in the investment with the company’s founder.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V, Onex’ $7.2 billion fund, has agreed to make a significant investment in Analytic Partners, Inc. (“Analytic Partners” or the “company”) in partnership with the company’s founder.

Analytic Partners is a leading cloud-based, managed software platform which helps global F1000 customers assess marketing spend effectiveness and optimize future allocations across offline and online media channels. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Analytic Partners deploys its solutions, supported by a proprietary longitudinal dataset, across 55 countries with approximately 270 employees throughout 14 offices globally. In The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Q1 2022 report, Analytic Partners was named a Leader and was top ranked in the Strategy category among all evaluated vendors.

“We are delighted to add the intellectual and financial firepower of Onex Partners to Analytic Partners to further accelerate our growth,” said Nancy Smith, Founder, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. “Our partnership with Onex Partners aligns perfectly with our core values of People, Passion and Growth. Through our employee equity plan I am proud to announce that every member of our team will benefit from this investment. Our customers, who are the motivation for our Passion, will also benefit greatly as our partnership with Onex Partners will further accelerate our technology leadership, drive more innovation, and help us deliver the solutions our clients need to Adapt, Evolve and Thrive in a rapidly changing marketing landscape. This is a true win/win/win for our customers, our team and our partners.”

“We feel incredibly privileged that Nancy has chosen us as her partner to continue building Analytic Partners. The company’s GPS Enterprise managed software solution, supported by its proprietary ROI Genome dataset and analytical capabilities, have allowed Analytic Partners to provide a compelling value proposition to its customers and we expect this to continue,” said Kosty Gilis, a Managing Director at Onex Partners. “We are extremely enthusiastic about the company’s prospects as the need to accurately assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns will continue to grow which, combined with the opportunity to further leverage Analytic Partners’ capabilities across a wider range of end markets and geographies, presents a compelling value creation opportunity over the coming years.”

The transaction is anticipated to close later this year subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

On this transaction, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel to Analytic Partners. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Onex Partners.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of September 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $47 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.9 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.