Onex to sell 6.8m of Celestica’s subordinate voting shares

Onex Corp plans to sell about 6.8 million of Celestica’s subordinate voting shares (SVS), substantially all of which will be issued upon conversion of a corresponding number of Celestica’s multiple voting shares into SVS.
Celestica is a provider of electronics manufacturing services with headquarters in Toronto. The company will not sell any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed secondary offering, according to a statement.
Onex acquired Celestica in 1996 from IBM for $550 million. In March, Onex said it would convert its multiple voting shares in the business to SVS on a one-for-one basis to prepare for a reduction in its long-term interest.
Based in Toronto, Onex is a private equity firm focused on two primary businesses: private equity and credit. It currently oversees C$51.1 billion in assets.
BofA Securities will act as the underwriter for the proposed offering.