OnPoint secures investment from MML Capital

MML Capital has invested in Houston-based OnPoint Industrial Services, a provider of industrial safety and maintenance support. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, MML Managing Director Sean Quinn, said in a statement, “OnPoint has established itself as a leader in this large and growing market, with a highly impressive management team and strong reputation amongst its blue-chip customer base. OnPoint delivers cost savings to plants by reducing the time and man hours required to complete projects. We are excited to continue investing in technology and expanding OnPoint’s capabilities to ensure OnPoint becomes an even more critical relationship for its customers to fully leverage going forward.”

Over the last 30 years, MML has invested in 140 businesses. Currently, the firm has 2 billion euros of assets under management. Founded in 1988, MML has offices in New York, London, Paris and Dublin.