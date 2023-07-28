Ontario Teachers’ to exit majority stake in Premier Lotteries Ireland

Premier Lotteries Ireland is the operator of the Irish National Lottery

La Française des Jeux will acquire the entire share capital of the company for an enterprise value of €350 million

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in Premier Lotteries Ireland, the Dublin-based operator of the Irish National Lottery, to La Française des Jeux.

La Française des Jeux will acquire the entire share capital of Premier Lotteries Ireland for an enterprise value of €350 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Based in Paris, La Française des Jeux is a lottery and online gaming operator.

Ontario Teachers’ invested in Premier Lotteries Ireland in 2014.

“As long-term investors, we aim to build stronger companies that create value for the communities they serve and Premier Lotteries Ireland has generated record levels of sales and contributions to Good Causes,” said Iñaki Echave, senior managing director at Ontario Teachers’, in a statement.

Ontario Teachers’ is a Canadian pension system with net assets of $247.2 billion as of 31 December 2022. It is based in Toronto with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include the enterprise value of the deal.