Ontario Teachers’ appoints McLennan and Brown as CIOs

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has appointed Stephen McLennan as chief investment officer (CIO), asset allocation, and Gillian Brown as CIO, public and private investments.

Also, Jonathan Hausman has been named chief strategy officer. All three appointments are effective immediately.

In the new role, Brown will lead investments across public and private markets through Ontario Teachers’ Equities, infrastructure and natural resources, Teachers’ Venture Growth, capital markets and real estate investment divisions.

McLennan joined Ontario Teachers in 2003, Brown came on board in 1995, while Hausman joined in 2004.

McLennan has been serving as acting head of investments since September 2023, following the departure of former CIO Ziad Hindo. Brown has served as head of the capital markets department since 2018.

In the new role, Hausman will oversee Ontario Teachers’ sustainable investing activities and continue to lead its global investment strategy.

“I am pleased to appoint Stephen, Gillian to their new leadership roles in Investments, and Jonathan to a new role to support me in managing our key stakeholders and refreshing and advancing our enterprise strategy on a regular basis. They will all join the senior executive team,” said Jo Taylor, president & CEO of Ontario Teachers’, in a statement. “These appointments confirm the benefits of our focus in developing team members and shaping strong leaders from within the Plan.

Ontario Teachers’, one of Canada’s largest pension systems, had net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023.