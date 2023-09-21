Ontario Teachers’ CIO Hind to step down

Hind joined Ontario Teachers’ in 2000 and has served as CIO since June 2018

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan announced that chief investment officer Ziad Hind will be leaving the organization as of December 31, 2023. Stephen McLennan has been appointed acting head of investments effective immediately.

Hind joined Ontario Teachers’ in 2000 and has served as CIO of Ontario Teachers’ investments division since June 2018.

McLennan joined Ontario Teachers’ in 2003. Most recently, he led the Total Fund Management department.

“I would like to thank Ziad for his many contributions in his 23 years at Ontario Teachers’,” said Ontario Teachers’ CEO Jo Taylor in a statement . “Through his leadership, Ziad has built an outstanding Investments team, diversified the portfolio by sector and geography, and led the development of the investment strategy that has delivered strong returns for members for over two decades. He has also played a critical role in establishing our multifaceted climate strategy and as an active advocate for action on diversity, equity and inclusion, both internally and through engagement with our portfolio companies.”

Founded in 1990, Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023.