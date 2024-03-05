Ontario Teachers’ makes three executive appointments

Ontario Teachers' has named Bernard Grzinic as executive managing director, capital markets; Steve Saldanha as executive managing director, total fund management; and Robert Sturgeon as senior managing director, global investment strategy.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has appointed new executives to oversee its capital markets, total fund management and global investment strategy investment departments, effective immediately.

These appointments follow the recent promotions of Gillian Brown, Stephen McLennan, and Jonathan Hausman to new leadership roles.

“These appointments reflect the strength of talent we have at Ontario Teachers’ and position us well as we continue to advance our investment plan to deliver returns to our members,” said Gillian Brown, chief investment officer, public & private investments in a statement.

