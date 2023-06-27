Ontario Teachers’ names Crane as Asia-Pacific head and exec managing director

Crane was hired in 2020 as Ontario Teachers’ first Singapore office employee

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has appointed Bruce Crane to the position of executive managing director and head of Asia-Pacific region, effectively immediately. Crane succeeds Ben Chan, who retired earlier this month.

Crane was hired in 2020 as Ontario Teachers’ first Singapore office employee.

“As head of APAC, Bruce will play a leading role as we continue to progress our global growth strategy and deepen our investment activities across the region,” said Chief Investment Officer Zian Hindo in a statement. “He has done an outstanding job over the last three years building our INR portfolio and team in the region. His extensive global experience, exceptional knowledge of the APAC region and the strong relationships has cultivated both inside and outside the Plan make him a natural choice for this expanded role.”

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of $247.2 billion as at December 31, 2022. Founded in 1990, Ontario Teachers’ has offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto.