Ontario Teachers’ takes majority stake in Aussie potatoes and onions provider Mitolo Family Farms

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has acquired a majority interest in Mitolo Family Farms, a Virginia, Australia-based vertically integrated grower, harvester, packer and marketer of fresh potatoes and onions. The Mitolo family will retain a significant ownership stake.

The transaction also includes the presence of Ontario Teachers’ Australian agriculture subsidiary AustOn Corporation.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close by June 30, 2023.

AustOn has been in operation since 2018. AustOn employs teams to manage Aroona Farms, which produces almonds in South Australia and Victoria, Jasper Farms, which produces avocados in Western Australia, and Pomona Valley, which produces apples and stone fruit in Victoria.

On the deal, Christopher Metrakos, senior managing director, natural resources at Ontario Teachers’ said in a staqtement, “Ontario Teachers’ and AustOn have a proven track record in investing in the farming sector both in Australia and worldwide, and we are focused on using this experience to deliver long-term, sustainable growth with Mitolo Family Farms.”

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of $247.2 billion as at December 31, 2022.