Ontario Teachers’ taps Murray as senior managing director

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has named Anna Murray as senior managing director and global head of sustainable investing. Her appointment became effective December 5.

Most recently, she was the global head of ESG for Sun Life Capital Management. She also worked as global head of ESG with BentallGreenOak, SLC Management’s real estate investment manager and a provider of real estate services.

“Sustainable investing is a key part of Ontario Teachers’ strategy as it generates positive, real-world impacts while supporting long-term value creation for our members. We look forward to Ms. Murray and her team helping us meet our impact-related commitments, as well as continue to evolve our approach and build on our leadership in sustainable investing,” said Ontario Teachers’ Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo, in a statement.

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of C$242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022.

Ontario Teachers’ has offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto.