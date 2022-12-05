OpenGate adds principal and talent and culture head to team

The private equity firm targets lower-to-mid market businesses in the industrials, business services and technology sectors

OpenGate Capital has hired Matthew Keshian as principal and Julienne Ho as head of talent and culture.

In their new roles, Keshian will lead a North American M&A investment team for the firm while Ho will lead OpenGate’s talent and culture.

Keshian joins OpenGate from H.I.G. Capital, where he was most recently a principal within the firm’s flagship buyout fund.

Previously, Ho worked at the Andrew Nikou Foundation where she was executive director, leading philanthropic efforts that included marketing, fundraising, sales, and business development.

“Matt and Jules exemplify the mix of expertise and experience that is the heartbeat of this firm,” said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and CEO in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the OpenGate family as we continue to grow and pursue new opportunities.”

Based in Los Angeles, OpenGate Capital was founded in 2005. The private equity firm targets lower-to-mid market businesses in the industrials, business services and technology sectors.