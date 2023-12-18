OpenGate Capital sells chemical manufacturer Verdant to Samyang Group for $250 million

Samyang Holdings is the holding company of Samyang Group, a Korean heritage global conglomerate that was founded in 1924.

OpenGate Capital has sold Verdant Specialty Solutions, a Texas-based chemical manufacturer, to Samyang Holdings for $250 million.

“We are excited to become a part of a dynamic and forward-looking company with such a complimentary portfolio of technologies while extending Verdant’s reach,” said Todd Nelmark, CEO of Verdant Specialty Solutions in a statement. “The acquisition of Verdant by Samyang Holdings, a strategic buyer, is a great evolution for Verdant and its employees.”

Samyang Holdings is the holding company of Samyang Group, a Korean heritage global conglomerate that was founded in 1924 and comprises chemical, bio-pharmaceutical, food ingredient, and beverage packaging businesses.

Based in Los Angeles, OpenGate Capital was established in 2005. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe.