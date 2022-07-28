OpenGov acquires Pamlico portfolio company Cartegraph

This deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022

William Blair advised Cartegraph on the transaction while Shea & Company advised OpenGov

OpenGov secured a new investment from Cox Enterprises

OpenGov has acquired Cartegraph, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cartegraph is a provider of cloud software for public agency operations and infrastructure asset management. And, OpenGov is a provider of modern cloud software for our cities, counties, and state agencies.

“With this acquisition, we are bringing together two incredible, mission-driven teams to meet the needs of the public sector, now and for the future,” said OpenGov co-founder and CEO Zac Bookman, in a statement. “There has never been a better time to modernize our nation’s governments, and we have been investing to grow the OpenGov Cloud to ensure that every government leader has the best solutions to serve the critical needs of their (and our) communities. We are thrilled to welcome Cartegraph and its team of outstanding employees and innovative local government customers to the OpenGov family!”

For this transaction, Cartegraph was represented by William Blair. OpenGov, with new investment from Cox Enterprises, was represented by Shea & Company.

This deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.