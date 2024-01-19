Organic mushrooms provider M2 Ingredients grabs investment from Meaningful Partners

M2 is also backed by White Road Investments and InvestEco.

The investment will help accelerate the distribution and marketing of Om as well as scale manufacturing to meet customer demand via their new state-of-the-art growing facility

Blair Kellison will remain chairman of M2’s board of directors

Based in Los Angeles and Austin, Meaningful Partners invests in purposeful consumer products and services businesses

Meaningful Partners has made an investment in M2 Ingredients, a Carlsbad, California-based nutraceuticals platform focused on organic functional mushrooms. No financial terms were disclosed.

M2 is also backed by White Road Investments and InvestEco.

The investment will help accelerate the distribution and marketing of Om as well as scale manufacturing to meet customer demand via their new state-of-the-art growing facility.

“At Meaningful Partners, we invest in companies at the intersection of Purpose and Profit so could not be more excited to partner with Sandra, her high performing management team and the existing investor group to help execute on the company’s next stage of growth,” said Jake Capps, co-founder and managing partner of Meaningful Partners in a statement. “M2 has been at the forefront of providing the highest quality and clinically-backed functional mushrooms for over a decade and with their new, state-of-the-art growing facility will be well positioned to support existing and new customer demand in a category that grew over 50 percent last year.”

Blair Kellison will remain chairman of M2’s board of directors.

Buchalter represented Meaningful Partners as legal counsel in connection with the investment. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck represented M2 Ingredients as legal counsel. Harrison & Co. advised M2 Ingredients related to the financing round.

Based in Los Angeles and Austin, Meaningful Partners invests in purposeful consumer products and services businesses.