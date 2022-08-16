Organic turkey and deli brand Plainville Farms snags $12m loan from Gordon Brothers

The capital will be used to back Plainville Farms' organic and antibiotic-free turkey processor and distributor’s operations.

Gordon Brothers has provided a $12 million term loan to Plainville Farms, an organic turkey and deli brand. The capital will be used to back Plainville Farms’ organic and antibiotic-free turkey processor and distributor’s operations.

Plainville Farms will use the facility for working capital purposes and to support increased demand from customers.

“Thanks to proactive leadership in response to inflationary risks and increased demand, Plainville Farms has demonstrated tremendous resiliency in continuing to serve its customers,” said Kyle C. Shonak, head of lending, North America, at Gordon Brothers, in a statement. “We were happy to provide responsive capital to support future operations and continued growth.”

Gordon Brothers Capital provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Since 1903, Gordon has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.