ORIX Capital-backed Peak Utility Services taps Lennon as CEO

Peak Utility Services, which is backed by ORIX Capital Partners, has named Michael Lennon as CEO.

Outgoing CEO Christopher Larocca will remain on Peak’s board of directors, and will remain CEO of Network Connex, which is also backed by ORIX.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Peak is a provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas, electric, and telecommunications industries.

Lennon was co-founder and CEO of PrimeLine Utility Services and InfrastruX Group.

On the appointment, Chris Suan, president and senior managing director of ORIX Capital Partners said in a statement, “We want to thank Chris Larocca for leading Peak through a profound operational and cultural transformation, providing Michael Lennon with an outstanding platform for growth going forward. Michael’s experience and recognized leadership in this space will help us to further continue our growth trajectory and move Peak to the next level.”

