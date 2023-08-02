OrthoNebraska secures investment from InTandem Capital

OrthoNebraska was formed in 2017 through the combination of two of Omaha’s top orthopedic practices.

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel for InTandem Capital, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor

Quadriga Partners served as financial advisor to OrthoNebraska while Koley Jessen served as legal counsel

InTandem invests in healthcare services companies

InTandem Capital Partners has made an investment in OrthoNebraska, a provider of musculoskeletal care. No financial terms were disclosed.

OrthoNebraska was formed in 2017 through the combination of two of Omaha’s top orthopedic practices.

“We are incredibly pleased with the great success the physician leadership and management team have demonstrated through their delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care,” said Elliot Cooperstone, a managing partner of InTandem Capital in a statement. “My colleagues and I immediately recognized and applauded the teams’ relentless focus on improving patient outcomes, lowering costs, and creating a better patient experience. Our partnership allows us to create more access to the superior care provided by OrthoNebraska’s esteemed medical team.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel for InTandem Capital, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor. Quadriga Partners served as financial advisor to OrthoNebraska while Koley Jessen served as legal counsel.

InTandem invests in healthcare services companies.