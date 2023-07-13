Osceola-backed Revelation Pharma scoops up Eagle Pharmacy and Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy

Founded in January 2021, Revelation is a network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies.

Revelation Pharma, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired two compounding pharmacies: Hoover, Alabama-based Eagle Pharmacy and Beachwood, Ohio-based Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy.

“Organically, Revelation is expanding significantly above market growth rates through our management team’s adept execution of new pharmacist recruitment initiatives, the development and utilization of new product and service lines, and the expansion de novo locations to maximize capacity availability,” said Patrick Watkins, a partner at Osceola Capital in a statement. “The Revelation team, with the support of Osceola Capital, has refined a successful and scalable acquisition playbook to source, execute and integrate targets, and we look forward to further executing on a robust acquisition pipeline.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies. Osceola was founded in 2014.