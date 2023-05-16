Osceola-backed Tendit Group buys commercial window cleaning firm Clean D Windows

Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

Jason Barclay, president of Clean D Windows, will join Tendit’s divisional leadership team post-transaction and continue to lead the operations going forward

Clean D Windows was founded in 2008

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired Tempe, Arizona-based Clean D Windows, a commercial window cleaning and glass restoration company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jason Barclay, president of Clean D Windows, will join Tendit’s divisional leadership team post-transaction and will continue to lead the operations going forward.

Patrick Watkins, a partner at Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to expand our service offering in Arizona, and these partnerships significantly enhance our presence in this highly strategic geography. We are excited for the future growth prospects of Tendit across the Mountain West and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to expand the company’s geographic footprint and service offerings.”

Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

Clean D Windows was founded in 2008.

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies.