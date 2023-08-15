Osceola Capital-backed Forward Solutions acquires four services firms

ElectroRep services electrical supplies manufacturers on the West Coast and R/B Sales services electrical supplies manufacturers in the Midwest and Great Plains

Madigan McCune services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Southeast and Upper Midwest Utility Sales services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Midwest

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies

Forward Solutions, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired four services firms: ElectroRep Inc., R/B Sales Corporation, Madigan McCune & Associates, and Upper Midwest Utility Sales. No financial terms were disclosed.

Forward Solutions is a provider of outsourced sales and marketing services.

ElectroRep was founded in 1960 and services electrical supplies manufacturers on the West Coast. R/B Sales was founded in 1977 and services electrical supplies manufacturers in the Midwest and Great Plains. These two companies will merge to form a new division within Forward Solutions focused on manufacturers, distributors, installers, and maintenance providers within the electrical supplies space.

Madigan McCune was founded in 1971 and services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Southeast. Upper Midwest Utility Sales was founded in 1992 and services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Midwest. These companies will merge into StruXur, Forward Solutions’ existing utility, telecom and power division.

On the deal, Patrick Watkins, a partner at Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “Forward Solutions has shown a differentiated ability to expand each of its existing product categories to national footprints while simultaneously establishing new product categories through M&A. The company’s acquisition strategy paired with its impressive organic growth playbook allow Forward to continue building the best outsourced sales and marketing business in the U.S.”

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.