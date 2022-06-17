Osceola Capital-backed Revelation Pharma buys Wedgewood Pharmacy business

The acquisition represents Revelation’s continued desire to acquire and grow a national partnership of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies

Revelation Pharma, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired Wedgewood Pharmacy’s human-health book of business. Wedgewood Pharmacy operates compounding pharmacies that offer sterile and non-sterile compounded medications for animals in 50 states. The deal represents the eighth addition to the Revelation Pharma Corporation platform and reiterates its desire to acquire and grow a national partnership of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies.

Osceola Capital is a private equity firm headquartered in Tampa that invests in lower mid-market services companies across business, healthcare, tech, and industrial services. Typically, Osceola looks for companies with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million, and $5 million to $75 million in revenue. It looks to initially invest up to $25 million with the ability to invest further equity via co-investment from limited partners.

Osceola made an initial investment in Revelation Pharma in 2020. Revelation is a national provider of compounded pharmaceutical prescriptions. It is led by Richard Case, a healthcare M&A industry veteran, with significant experience in acquisitions of lower middle-market healthcare businesses. The number of pharmacy collaborations is steadily growing and Revelation’s long-term plan is to become the industry leader in compounding by supporting and acquiring pharmacies.