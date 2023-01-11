Osceola Capital-backed Talent Group buys IT staffing and consulting firm Queen Consulting Group

Queen Consulting Group was founded in 2015

Based in Boston with additional offices in the Northeast, Queens Consulting Group employs more than 200 IT professionals

Talent Group, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired Connecticut-based Queen Consulting Group, an IT staffing and consulting company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Talent Group is a national IT staffing company.

Michael Babb, a managing partner of Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “This follows the acquisition of EdgeLink last year and is the fourth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018. We continue to partner with, and are actively seeking, additional high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while giving them the ability to scale rapidly and better support their client base.”

