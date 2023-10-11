Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups acquires two staffing firms Abacus Technical Services and InSource Group

- Talent Groups has fourteen locations across the U.S. including a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India
- Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital invests in the lower middle market
- Osceola was founded in 2014
Talent Groups, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired two Dallas-based staffing companies: Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group. No financial terms were disclosed.
Talent Groups is a national IT staffing company.
On the acquisitions, Michael Babb, chairman of Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “Following the acquisition of Queen Consulting Group and EdgeLink, this marks our fifth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018. We continue to partner with high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while enabling them to scale rapidly and better support their client base.”
Talent Groups has fourteen locations across the U.S. including a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India.
Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital invests in the lower middle market. Osceola was founded in 2014.