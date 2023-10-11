Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups acquires two staffing firms Abacus Technical Services and InSource Group

Talent Groups has fourteen locations across the U.S. including a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India

Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital invests in the lower middle market

Osceola was founded in 2014

Talent Groups, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired two Dallas-based staffing companies: Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Talent Groups is a national IT staffing company.

On the acquisitions, Michael Babb, chairman of Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “Following the acquisition of Queen Consulting Group and EdgeLink, this marks our fifth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018. We continue to partner with high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while enabling them to scale rapidly and better support their client base.”

Talent Groups has fourteen locations across the U.S. including a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital invests in the lower middle market. Osceola was founded in 2014.