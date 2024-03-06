People

Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups taps Pfeffer as COO

Talent Groups, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has named Michael Pfeffer as its new chief operating officer.

Prior to joining Talent Groups, Pfeffer served as executive vice president of the strategic vertical group at Randstad Technologies US. He began his career as a recruiter at TEKsystems.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola invests in the lower middle market. The firm focuses on service businesses.