Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups taps Pfeffer as COO

Talent Groups, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has named Michael Pfeffer as its new chief operating officer.
Talent Groups is a Houston-based tech staffing firm.
Prior to joining Talent Groups, Pfeffer served as executive vice president of the strategic vertical group at Randstad Technologies US. He began his career as a recruiter at TEKsystems.
Based in Tampa, Florida, Osceola invests in the lower middle market. The firm focuses on service businesses.