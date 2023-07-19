Osceola Capital-backed Tendit Group buys CAM Services

The Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

CAM Services was founded in 1999 by Butch Hartman

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies

The Tendit Group, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired Denver-based CAM Services, which specializes in snow removal, power sweeping, power washing, fencing, electrical services and hauling. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

CAM Services was founded in 1999 by Butch Hartman.

“The addition of CAM to the Tendit Group family marks an exciting turning point,” said Tendit Group CEO Alejandra Harvey Oliver, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with esteemed industry leaders and trailblazers, leveraging their expertise and our own innovative spirit to reshape the exterior facility maintenance and infrastructure sectors. Together, we will challenge the status quo, disrupt traditional models, and propel us into a future defined by limitless possibilities.”

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies.