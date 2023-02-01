Osceola Capital forms water treatment services firm Flotilla Partners

Flotilla was launched in partnership with Walter Conner, Flotilla CEO and operating partner.

Osceola Capital has formed Flotilla Partners, which will provide water treatment and testing services for residential and commercial customers in Florida and the Southeast.

Flotilla was launched in partnership with Walter Conner, operating partner and Flotilla CEO. Most recently, he served as CEO of Handy Can Sanitation Services prior to its sale to a private equity-backed acquiror.

In conjunction with the announcement of Flotilla’s launch, the new company has closed three acquisitions: Aquaflow, Filter Pure Systems and Land O’ Lakes Water Treatment. These businesses provide water treatment services and equipment to residential and commercial customers across Central and Western Florida.

Patrick Watkins, a partner at Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “We look forward to working together with Walter to build a leading water treatment services company. Flotilla will fill a critical gap in the home water treatment solutions industry – a scaled, super-regional platform specifically focused on the water treatment market with professionalized technology, processes and corporate infrastructure.”

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies.