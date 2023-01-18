Osceola Capital promotes Watkins to partner and Newbrander to partner/CFO

Watkins and Newbrander joined Osceola in 2018

Osceola Capital has promoted Patrick Watkins to partner and Will Newbrander to partner and chief financial officer. Also, the firm has hired Kurt Schwab as vice president.

On these appointments, Ben Moe, a managing partner at Osceola, said in a statement, “We are excited to announce the advancement of these talented individuals who have played an integral role in Osceola’s growth. Central to our success is a highly skilled and driven team and these promotions validate our model of growing senior team members and partners from within. Patrick and Will each serve important leadership roles within Osceola and we look forward to continuing a fruitful partnership with them for many more years.”

Watkins joined Osceola in 2018. Prior to joining Osceola, he was an associate with Silver Oak Services Partners and began his career as an investment banking analyst at William Blair.

Newbrander joined Osceola in 2018. Prior to joining Osceola, he served in senior financial and leadership roles with Third Lake Capital, Silver Rock, and S Squared.

Schwab was previously a senior associate at Cold Bore Capital and an associate within BMO Capital Markets’ investment banking group. Mr. Schwab has held various roles in financial services at J.P. Morgan and Cambridge Associates and served in the U.S. Navy for six years as a supply corps officer.

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.