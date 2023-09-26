Ontario Teachers’, PSP-owned Cubico buys Uruguay renewable projects

The acquisition consists of two wind farms and one solar photovoltaic plant

It increases Cubico’s renewable energy capacity in Uruguay to more than 320 megawatts

Ontario Teachers’ and PSP Investments acquired Santander’s stake in Cubico Sustainable Investments in 2016

Cubico Sustainable Investments, owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), has acquired three operational renewable projects in Uruguay. The seller was Brookfield Asset Management.

The acquisition consists of two wind farms, the 52 megawatt Carape I and 43 megawatt Carape II in Maldonado, and one solar photovoltaic plant, the 26 megawatt Alto Cielo in Artigas.

The deal increases Cubico’s renewable energy capacity in Uruguay to more than 320 megawatts, the company said in a statement.

Based in London, UK, Cubico is a renewable energy company. Its portfolio in 11 countries has an installed gross capacity of more than 2.8 gigawatts, with nearly 700 megawatts in construction and a 4.8 gigawatt development pipeline.

“Through this acquisition, we are very pleased to have diversified our Uruguayan asset base and expanded our local team, enhancing our technical and financial capabilities,” said Javier Pérez del Castillo, country manager for Uruguay at Cubico.

Ontario Teachers’ and PSP Investments acquired Santander’s interest in Cubico Sustainable Investments in 2016.