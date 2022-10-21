Oxford Capital and Fortress acquire three senior housing properties

The seller was an unidentified independent family operator.

Oxford and Fortress will invest over $8 million in enhancing the properties with plans for expanding its assisted living/memory care offerings

Oxford’s senior housing management affiliate, Oxford Living US LLC, will manage the properties

Fortress has over $44 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022

Oxford Capital and Fortress Investment Group has aquired Sequim, Washington-based Sherwood Portfolio, three senior housing properties.

Oxford and Fortress will invest over $8 million in enhancing the properties with plans for expanding its assisted living/memory care offerings.

The seller was an unidentified independent family operator.

Oxford’s senior housing management affiliate, Oxford Living US LLC, will manage the properties.

“We are excited to partner with an extremely talented Oxford Living team, and we see significant valuation and operational upside potential in the Sherwood Portfolio,” said Fortress Managing Director Peter Stone, in a statement. “This transaction builds further on our strategy of acquiring senior housing assets with scale in attractive demographic areas that are well-positioned to weather an inflationary environment.”

Oxford Living focuses on high private pay senior housing properties in both primary and important secondary markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Acquisitions focus on markets with compelling demographics and properties with significant value add potential.

Oxford is a Chicago-based international real estate private equity investment, development and management firm with a historic focus on operationally intensive forms of real estate, including the senior housing, hospitality and multi-family sectors. Oxford has sponsored, co-sponsored and/or invested in over $4 billion in senior housing and hospitality assets.

Fortress has over $44 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of over 1,900 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.