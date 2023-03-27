Oxford Group acquires manufacturer Appalachian Truss

Since its purchase of Garfield Truss Systems in 2021, this is the second truss manufacturer acquired by The Oxford Group

The Oxford Group has acquired Burnsville, North Carolina-based of Appalachian Truss, a North Carolina-based truss manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Appalachian Truss was previously owned and operated by Kevin Birkmayer.

“The acquisition of our second truss facility speaks to our commitment to investing in the growth and success of our communities,” said Oxford Group CEO Brian Swanson, in a statement. “With this strategic move, we are expanding our capacity for innovation and quality production. By applying the Oxford Operating System, we will further our mission of providing exceptional service to our employees, customers, and community. We are excited to continue our mission of driving positive change through responsible investing.”

Eric McKeehan of Viking M&A served as a sell-advisor on the transaction. Jeff Jones of GrowThink provided buy-side guidance to The Oxford Group. Moss & Barnett Law of Minneapolis, Minnesota, provided buy-side legal support. Deal financing was provided by First National Bank.

Based in Minnesota, The Oxford Group is a family office and private equity firm.