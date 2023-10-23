P10 appoints Sarsfield as CEO

P10’s co-founders Robert Alpert and Clark Webb, will continue as members of the P10 board and have been elected executive chairman and executive vice chairman, respectively.

P10 has named Luke Sarsfield as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately.

P10’s Co-Founders Robert Alpert and Clark Webb, will continue as members of the P10 board and have been elected executive chairman and executive vice chairman, respectively.

Sarsfield is the former global co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to joining P10, Sarsfield worked at Goldman Sachs for over 23 years, where he held numerous senior leadership roles in asset management.

On the appointment, Clark Webb, co-founder and executive vice chairman, said in a statement, “The P10 story is one of establishing partnerships with market leaders who have built extraordinary, long term track records. With the addition of Luke, we continue that trend.”

P10 has offices in Dallas, New York City and United Arab Emirates.