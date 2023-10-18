Paceline-backed AHF Products scoops up porcelain tile manufacturer Crossville

Crossville was founded in 1986

Paceline has over $1 billion of commitments currently under management

AHF Products, a portfolio company of Paceline Equity Partners, has acquired Tennessee-based Crossville Inc, a porcelain tile manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Mountville, Pennsylvania, AHF operates 12 manufacturing plants.

Crossville was founded in 1986.

On the deal, Sam Loughlin, CEO of Paceline, said in a statement, “The addition of Crossville to AHF represents another step towards building a North American leader in the flooring industry with differentiated capabilities. We are excited to support AHF and meaningfully expand its product offerings into porcelain and tile, enhance its manufacturing and design capabilities, and better meet customer needs.”

Based in Dallas, Paceline has over $1 billion of commitments currently under management.