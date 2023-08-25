PAG to acquire food and beverage hospitality business Australian Venue Co from KKR

AVC owns and operates a portfolio of more than 210 pubs, bars and restaurants across Australia and New Zealand.

PAG has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Australian Venue Co, a food and beverage hospitality business, from KKR. No financial terms were disclosed.

AVC owns and operates a portfolio of more than 210 pubs, bars and restaurants across Australia and New Zealand.

On the deal, David Lang, a partner and co-head of KKR Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement, “AVC has established itself as a leader in Australia and New Zealand’s dynamic and constantly evolving hospitality sector. We are excited to have worked alongside Paul and AVC’s dedicated team to invest in the company’s expansion and believe that AVC is well positioned for the future. We wish the entire AVC team continued success with PAG.”

Jefferies and Allens advised KKR and AVC, and BofA Securities and Ashurst advised PAG, with acquisition financing arranged by KKR Capital Markets.

PAG is focused on the Asia Pacific region.