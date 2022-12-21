PAI Partners to buy ingredients firm Savory Solutions Group

The value of the transaction was about $900 million

PAI Partners has agreed to acquire Savory Solutions Group, a provider of taste and functional solutions for the food sector. The seller is IFF. The value of the deal was approximately $900 million.

Savory Solutions Group operates 17 manufacturing facilities and nine innovation sites, with over 1,800 employees. Though headquartered in New York City, the company operates globally and includes business units operating out of Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Canada, Mexico and Thailand.

The deal is expected to close by the second quarter of 2023.

Since 1994, PAI has completed 92 investments in 11 countries, representing over 72 billion euros in transaction value. PAI is based in Paris.