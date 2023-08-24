PAI Partners to buy pet food company Alphia

Alphia was formed through the merger of American Nutrition, Inc. and C.J. Foods, Inc. in 2020

PAI Partners has agreed to acquire Alphia, a Denver-base pet food manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller is J.H. Whitney Capital Partners.

J.H. Whitney acquired Alphia’s predecessor, C.J. Foods, Inc., in 2014. Alphia was formed through the merger of American Nutrition, Inc. and C.J. Foods, Inc. in 2020 to create a national pet food manufacturing platform.

On the deal, Maud Brown, a partner at PAI and head of PAI’s U.S. team, said in a statement, “We are excited to announce our investment in Alphia, which represents our second platform in the U.S. We are committed to building the PAI franchise in the U.S. and look forward to our continued growth and success in this market.”

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Alphia. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to J.H. Whitney and Alphia while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to PAI.

Based in Paris, PAI was founded in 1994.