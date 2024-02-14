Paine Schwartz-backed Suja Life appoints Stipp as new CEO

Stipp succeeds Bob DeBorde who is retiring but will remain a chair of the board of directors.

Suja Life, which is backed by Paine Schwartz Partners, has named Maria Stipp as its new CEO. Her appointment becomes effective February 20, 2024.

Based in Oceanside, California, Suja Life is a wellness platform and parent company of Suja Organic and Vive Organic.

Prior to joining Suja Life, Stipp served as CEO of Sapporo-Stone Brewing Company. Previously, Stipp was the CEO of Lagunitas Brewing Company.

“Since we initiated our partnership with Suja Life, its momentum has been nothing short of impressive. We are grateful for Bob’s contributions to the company’s development. As we set our sights on strategic and sustainable growth, Maria brings a level of innovation and expertise that will unlock new opportunities for Suja Life,” said Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz Partners in a statement. “We have believed in Suja Life’s brand mission since the beginning, and we are excited to tap into Maria’s prior experience to unlock fresh audiences and continue our commitment to delivering functional, nutritious products.”

Paine Schwartz Partners invests in the supply food chain sector. The private equity firm has about $6 billion of assets under management.