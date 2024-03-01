Paine Schwartz-led consortium closes take-private of Costa Group

Costa Group is an Australian grower, packer and marketer of fresh fruit and vegetables.

A consortium made up of Paine Schwartz Partners (PSP), Driscoll’s and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has closed the take-private of Costa Group, an Australian grower, packer and marketer of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Costa’s shareholders voted in favor of accepting an offer of $3.20 per share. The company delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange in early February.

Costa and Driscoll’s will work on specific projects to grow the global berry business, in addition to their existing arrangements in China, Australia and the Americas which will continue unaffected, according to a release.

“The Costa team is looking forward to the future and working with its new owners, who given their extensive background of investing in and operating high quality agricultural assets, are committed to further building the business’s capacity and ensuring its ongoing success,” said Harry Debney, Costa Group’s interim CEO.

New York-based PSP is a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing, which includes a previous equity stake in Costa.

Driscoll’s is a Watsonville, California-based seller of fresh strawberries and other berries.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp is a global institutional investor with C$233.0 billion in gross assets under management as of 31 March.