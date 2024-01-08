Paine Schwartz Partners recruits Zulijani-Boye as managing director

Most recently, Zulijani-Boye worked at at Newlight Partners, a spin-out from Soros Fund Management.

Paine Schwartz Partners has appointed Helis Zulijani-Boye as a managing director on its investment team.

Most recently, Zulijani-Boye worked at at Newlight Partners, a spin-out from Soros Fund Management. Prior to Soros, she worked at Charterhouse Group. Zulijani-Boye began her career in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and the structured credit group at The Carlyle Group.

On the appointment, Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz Partners, said in a statement,”Helis has significant experience sourcing, executing and actively managing investments, and we are pleased to welcome her to Paine Schwartz.”

Based in New York City, Paine Schwarts Partners targets the food and agribusiness value chain. The private equity firm was founded in 1997.